SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Congressman Richard Neal addressing the American Rescue Plan on Monday.
The plan, which was the nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief plan proposed by President Joe Biden, was recently marked up by the Ways and Means Committee - the committee that Neal chairs.
The plan continues through the reconciliation process and Neal wants to help those unemployed due to the pandemic.
“We extend temporary unemployment benefits through August 29, 2021 which will increase the weekly benefits supplementally from $300 to $400,” Neal explained.
The congressman said Governor Charlie Baker is also looking to pass a sports betting bill. We would be joining neighboring states New Hampshire and Rhode Island in sports betting
