SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. is one step closer to providing citizens a $1,400 stimulus check as the Senate passes a revised version of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. The vote on party lines 50 to 49.

There are two differences in this bill. The income cap for those who get a stimulus check and less money in weekly unemployment checks. Now the bill has to go back to the House before it gets to President Joe Biden’s desk.

"Like this is a hard time for everybody right now. So any little bit can help right now," said Springfield resident Chris Johnson.

Chris Johnson, like millions of Americans, is looking for help during these unusual times. That help could soon be on the way. In the Senate version of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, there are a few change-ups.

Only couples making less than $160,000 a year and individuals making less than $80,000 a year will receive stimulus checks for $1,400. Those numbers are lower than the original House bill. It had a cap at $200,000 for couples and $100,000 for individuals.

Unemployment benefits will extend through September at still $300 a week. But this time, they’re tax-free payments. The House version was $400 a week through August 29, but it did not contain a tax provision.

Both the House and Senate bills include a child tax credit for up to $3,600 per child under six and $3,000 each under 18. That’s up from the current credit of up to $2,000 per child under age 17.

One West Springfield resident agrees with the stimulus package passing. But, Cindy Springer believes the unemployment benefits are a double edge sword.

"I think it's good and bad. I mean, I think if they keep giving it to, people they're going to stay out of work longer," Springer said.

But the president believes every dollar is needed in the package to move the economy forward.

"This nation has suffered too much for much too long. Everything in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and to meet the most urgent needs of the nation and put us in a better position to prevail," Biden said.

Both on the House and Senate side of the bill, there was no bipartisan support. Something the president campaigned. But Congressman Richard Neal said this could be a one-off.

"In this instance, it's not the outcome we would have wanted," he said. "But it was the path we had to use to get the ball over the goal line."

Neal added he believes the bill will get to the president’s desk by the end of next week. The House voted the first time 219 to 212 to pass the bill. With two Democrats breaking ranks and voting no. A final vote, expected within the next week.