SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a big boost for our local restaurants on Monday.
The Small Business Administration announced the opening of billions of dollars for restaurant owners who suffered major revenue losses from the pandemic.
Congressman Richard Neal meeting with the regional director of the SBA, Bob Nelson, and the Springfield Chamber president to highlight the opening day for restaurant revitalization funds in the Bay State. This funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, which was passed back in march.
As of noon Monday, local businesses can apply for this this grant through an online portal.
"This is really a very significant program and it certainly welcomed. It's something were excited about, helping businesses access these funds and dollars so that they can continue on with their recovery and survival," said SBA Regional Director Bob Nelson.
Food-related businesses like food trucks, bars, bakeries, and wineries can also apply for grants starting at $1,000 up to $10 million.
These first 21 days of applications will prioritize women, veterans, and historically disadvantaged groups.
