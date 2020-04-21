EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the reopening debate wages across the country, reviving the economy has been one of the most cited arguments for relaxing social distancing.
However, with more small business assistance working its way through Capitol Hill, Congressman Richard Neal, who was in western Mass. today, is speaking out on efforts to help the economy reopen.
As Neal was touring the Cartamundi PPE factory today in East Longmeadow - the Senate was on track to pass a $470 billion coronavirus bill to aid small businesses.
Neal and the house are expected to consider the bill later this week, but today he spoke out on what he thinks is missing from this most recent wave of economic assistance
"This is relief and stability we’re not in the recovery," Neal said.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are moving a new multi-billion dollar assistance package through Congress.
This legislation, which is expected to go before the house later this week - will reportedly contain money for COVID-19 testing, hospitals, and small businesses.
As Head of the Ways and Means Committee, Neal told Western Mass News there needs to be more from the next round of financial assistance.
"We think - on our side - that we need more money for state and local governments," Neal said.
The bill reportedly contains more than $300 billion to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program.
Neal noted the depletion of the program - designed to help small businesses keep employees on the payroll.
"That money went out the door in 12 days," Neal said.
In addition to more money being needed for state and local governments, Neal notes the need for more relief for individual Americans but didn’t give a specific timeline for if or when another round of direct payments would happen.
"I don’t think $1200 goes very far," Neal noted.
Neal was asked about President Trump announcing plans for an executive order blocking immigration into the U.S.
"I do think if you have healthcare professionals that could make their way in, we want to make sure that there are exceptions for them," Neal explained.
As far as reopening western Mass or the State of Massachusetts as a whole, Neal said that was a decision for Governor Baker.
In response to a question about other states like Georgia and Tennessee opening up certain public venues, Neal simply said states should be following guidelines laid out by Dr. Fauci.
