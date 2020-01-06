SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Political leaders are responding after last week's deadly airstrike killed Iran's top military general.
"I think that impulsive decision making, without regard for what the legislative branch of government considers, is irresponsible," said Rep. Richard Neal.
Days after the U.S. launched a drone strike on a convoy traveling near Baghdad International Airport, killing Iran's top military general Qasem Soleimani, Neal is sharing his concerns and frustrations.
"I think that the impulsive decision making of the president, without taking into consideration Congressional assent, or arguing that you can tweet a message to Congress is ill-considered. Nobody is arguing that this general was a good guy. The better argument here is how tactfully we've approached this. I think our allies should have been notified. I think our leadership in Congress should have been notified and before we proceed with any further escalation, Congress needs to be carefully informed," Neal added.
With the impeachment process moving to the Senate, Neal told Western Mass News it can still move forward amid the rising tensions with the Middle East.
"I think that it's important to understand you can do both. That is part of our constitutional obligation and I think there have been two articles of impeachment offered to the administration and United States Senate, and I think I helped to tailor those two considerations in terms of the amendments and I expect fully that we should be able to travel that path, regardless of the continuing and aggressive and assertive debate about Iran," Neal explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.