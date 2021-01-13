(WGGB/WSHM) -- Rep. Richard Neal is speaking out following Wednesday's vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted 232-197 on the article this afternoon.
Neal's full statement reads as follows:
“We are a nation of laws, traditions, and values. The seditious act we witnessed on January 6th was unprecedented, and President Trump’s response to this horrific attack and deadly insurrection was inexcusable. When the citadel of our democracy comes under attack, actions taken by the President need to be swift and unwavering. Instead, the President incited this mob. He called on his supporters to come to Washington, to march to the Capitol and to fight. When my colleagues plead with him to call off his supporters and their dangerous actions, he ignored them.
“What occurred last Wednesday afternoon was an affront to our historic republic, and the President illustrated his complete inability to lead this country with honor and effectively fulfill his constitutional duty.
“When we called for President Trump’s impeachment in December 2019, I said, ‘Impeachment is reserved for moments of grave danger, when the constitutional order becomes dangerously out of balance. Moments like this one.’ This is unequivocally another one of those moments.
“We are a nation built on rule of law, not the law of rulers. Last Wednesday, the President incited an insurrection and today I voted once again to impeach him.”
Wednesday's vote marks the second time that the House has voted to impeach Trump. He was first impeached by the House in 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine, but the Senate voted in 2020 to acquit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.