SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With Democrats taking control of the House of Representatives, it potentially gives western Massachusetts more power in Washington.

Congressman Richard Neal is in line to become chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee and he said Wednesday he will ask President Trump to release his tax returns.

Neal made the comment about Trump's tax returns at a press conference today, to react to what happened last night both on the local and national level.

Neal ran unopposed in the midterm's after beating Tahira Amatul-Wadud in the September primary.

"I think I'm very grateful for the events last night and it appears to ensure about 32 seats were picked up," Neal noted.

He said one of his first orders of business is asking President Trump to release his tax returns.

"Yeah, I think I would and in addition, I think this is a reminder that this has to be done, so that legally, so it meets the law and I think there is some precedence to that," Neal explained.

As chair of House Ways and Means, Neal has the power to review the president's tax returns.

Neal said that he has other priorities.

"For me, strengthening Medicare, strengthening Social Security would be priorities. Compromising them would fall on deaf ears. I hope that we can look at two other responsibilities. We have pensions and welfare that we can reengage the national conversation," Neal noted.

Neal told Western Mass News that these midterms were different than in years past.

"I think that part of what came through last night was the tone of the national conversation and I hope that not only on the Ways and Means Committee, but as a member of the House for these years, that I do recall a time that we actually found good faith to work with one another," Neal said.

The new committee chairs won't be officially named for a little while. Neal, the top Democrat and ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee, will likely become the next leader of the powerful panel.