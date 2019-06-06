SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Straining to stave off threatened U.S. tariffs, American officials are claiming progress in talks with Mexican official to try and stem the flow of illegal immigrants into this country.
However, President Donald Trump declared it was "not nearly enough."
Without a deal, the first tariffs will go into effect next Monday. They would consist of five percent taxes on imports from Mexico, eventually increasing to 25 percent.
However, efforts are already underway in Congress to stop their implementation.
President Trump is reportedly considering declaring a national emergency to impose the tariffs.
The move has been met with disapproval and anxiety from Senate Republicans, who have floated plans to block the move, but have not laid out a concrete reaction should Trump move ahead with the tariffs.
Speaking to Western Mass News in Springfield on Thursday, House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal said if the president does move ahead, he will introduce a resolution of disapproval on the House floor to try and stop it.
"Tariffs are a form of taxes and there's a reason in our constitutional system that presidents don't get or any executive of any party the opportunity to offer tax increases. The president has arbitrarily decided, under the heading of national security, to offer a tax increase," Neal noted.
Neal said that the president needs to separate the immigration issue from trade.
"Conventional economics tells all of us right now, Republicans and Democrats or whatever one's persuasion, that this is not the way to proceed with immigration reform," Neal noted.
Neal fears the tarfiff could threaten future trade with not only Mexico, but Canada.
"When you do tariff discussion and when you do trade discussion, this has to be thought out over a long, long period of time. We are coming down the home stretch in what is known as USMCA - the United States, Mexican and Canadian Agreement. I think know this could be put in jeopardy, because of it.
Underscoring the scope of the border problem, the Department of Homeland Security announced separately that U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions of migrants illegally crossing the border hit the highest level in more than a decade in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.