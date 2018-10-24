Today, Congressman Richard Neal will be addressing the Massachusetts Mayors Association about the recent federal response to combat the opioid crisis.
President Trump is also expected to sign a massive bipartisan bill that would increase the government's efforts even more.
The legislation Trump is expected to sign known as the H.R.6, or the SUPPORT for Patients Communities Act. This will bring more federal funding in Massachusetts to fight this epidemic.
The SUPPORT for Patients and Communities act was supported overwhelmingly in the house and senate.
The act will improve treatment efforts with more recovery centers and services for addicts.
Also build upon opioid prevention methods with alternative treatments for pain and limiting prescription rates.
It would help law enforcement get the tool they need to remove these drugs from communities.
The act also focus's on fentanyl and reducing it's presence in illicit drugs.
Congressman Richard Neal is expected to speak about this act and more with the Massachusetts Mayors Association today in Greenfield.
Greenfield is the first city to file a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies that are making the drugs that get many hooked.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health found that in 2013, about 83% of the people who died from opioids had a legal prescription at some point in the years leading up to their death.
They also found that 1 out of every 6 people in the state have a prescription, and that number has increased by about 7% annually since the 2000.
