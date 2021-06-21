SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Congressman Richard Neal visited Square One in Springfield on Monday to make sure residents understand the huge changes coming with the child tax credit this year.

Neal said families who qualify for the child tax credit under the American Rescue Plan can expect to receive extra money in monthly payments starting in July.

There are some the changes parents can expect, including that the child tax credit is expanded up to $3,600 for children under 5 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17.

Under the American Rescue Plan, parents can receive monthly payments beginning July 15 and going through December. This would total $300 each month for children 5 and under and $250 each month for children ages 6 to 17.

Parents do have the option to opt-out and receive the lump sum. However, Neal advices against this option.

“My suggestion would be do it on a monthly basis because I think we make our decisions generally at the beginning of each month, what are obligations are and what’s left over,” Neal explained.

Neal told Western Mass News that the goal is end childhood poverty and said he does plan to work with the Biden administration to make this tax credit change permanent.