EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The baseball diamond at Nonotuck Park in Easthampton has been restored after it was allegedly vandalized Tuesday night.
Our Western Mass News crew stopped by the park Wednesday morning after receiving reports of tire marks on the field.
According to an employee from the parks department, teens rode rented electric scooters over the mound and caused some damage.
The mound has since been replaced and the field is still usable for today's Easthampton High playoff game against Monument Mountain.
