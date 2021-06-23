The baseball diamond at Nonotuck Park in Easthampton has been restored after it was allegedly vandalized Tuesday night.

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The baseball diamond at Nonotuck Park in Easthampton has been restored after it was allegedly vandalized Tuesday night.

Our Western Mass News crew stopped by the park Wednesday morning after receiving reports of tire marks on the field.

According to an employee from the parks department, teens rode rented electric scooters over the mound and caused some damage.

The mound has since been replaced and the field is still usable for today's Easthampton High playoff game against Monument Mountain.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.