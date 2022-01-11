EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A popular restaurant in East Longmeadow has temporarily shut down after tens of thousands of gallons of water poured in and caused extensive damage.
“Oh, we are going to build back, but we are going to build back better,” said Bill Collins, owner of Center Square Grill.
Roughly 10,000 gallons of water rained down inside Center Square Grill. The sprinkler system accidentally deployed last Tuesday and created an indoor swimming pool in the restaurant’s main dining room.
“It was just one sprinkler head, but when you’re in a group situation where you share sprinklers with multiple businesses and once that head goes, every drop of water that is charged in the system out of that sprinkler system,” Collins explained.
Collins told Western Mass News that they are still working to assess the damage.
“Obviously, replacing ceilings, walls are being cut out, all of the flooring is being replaced. It’s a pretty massive undertaking and, of course, we are trying to do it as quickly as possible,” Collins noted.
Collins said his employees are top of mind and while they can’t work they will all be paid.
“My number one concern is making sure they are taken care of…No matter what happens and I don’t have a clear depiction yet of what the insurance is going to be to cover or not, my employees will be paid,” Collins said.
Loyal customers and community members have been reaching out with words of encouragement and are itching to get back.
“For us really, it’s just overwhelming and heartwarming to know that everybody out there has our back’s…I had just said with the whole Armata’s thing, I just want to do what I would hope somebody would do for us and just the words of encouragement, people saying that they’re going to be back makes us feel really good because the biggest worry is that people form new habits in times like this, so we are hoping not to be down that long,” Collins added.
While the dining room is typically busy with customers, it’s now filled with fans and construction workers working to open back up and Collins told us the plan is to welcome customers back in early February.
