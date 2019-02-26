SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on-scene of a water main break in South Deerfield.
Deerfield Police said that the South Deerfield Water Supply District has responded to that break along Greenfield Road, near Magic Wings.
A small amount of nearby water services are impacted by the break.
Motorists are being advised to expect delays through the area while the repair work is ongoing.
