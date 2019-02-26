South Deerfield water main break 022619

Western Mass News photo

SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on-scene of a water main break in South Deerfield.

Deerfield Police said that the South Deerfield Water Supply District has responded to that break along Greenfield Road, near Magic Wings.

A small amount of nearby water services are impacted by the break.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays through the area while the repair work is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.