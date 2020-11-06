BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Reports indicate that Alex Cora is back with the Boston Red Sox.
MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman tweeted that the team has again hired Cora as their manager.
Breaking: Alex Cora is back as Red Sox manager— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 6, 2020
Heyman added in a subsequent tweet that team representatives flew to Puerto Rico last week to interview Cora for the role.
Cora was fired by the Sox in January, one day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he was “an active participant” in the Astros’ cheating when he was a bench coach in Houston.
Cora guided the team to a franchise-record 108 regular-season victories in 2018 and its fourth World Series title in 15 years.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.