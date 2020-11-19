(WGGB/WSHM) -- Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick may have a role in President-elect Joe Biden's administration.
According to CBS News, Patrick is on Biden's list of attorney general candidates.
They said he's one of four people being looked at for the position.
Patrick ran for president briefly earlier this year after serving as governor of the Commonwealth from 2007 to 2015.
Biden isn't expected to make a decision on his attorney general for several weeks.
