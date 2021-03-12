FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is returning to Foxborough. Despite one of the New England Patriots' worst offensive seasons last year, the QB will be signing another one year deal with the team for next season.
There are definitely a lot of mixed emotions coming from Patriots nation in response to Newton returning for a second season with the Pats.
Patriots insider Mike Reiss told us he thinks head coach Bill Belichick is focused on rebuilding his team.
Though it wasn't the season the team anticipated having, after now seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady packed his bags for Tampa last year, Newton tried to pick things up and make an impact. Unfortunately, the team missed the playoffs for the first time in 12 years and finished below-500 on the season.
Belichick emphasized the importance of rebuilding and improving the offense. It looks like Newton is a part of that plan.
Western Mass News got answers from Reiss, who told us why Belichick and the team would make such a move.
"This, to me, doesn't necessarily reflect the Patriots saying Cam is their answer, but he's their best answer right now, as they keep other options open…They explored their options in free-agency and there wasn't anyone out there that they looked at and said 'That is a decisive upgrade from Cam' and so the idea was, let’s try to build on what he did in 2020, put some better pieces around him, and see what it looks like,” Reiss said.
Reiss went on to emphasize the importance for the Patriots to obtain more offensive weapons. The Pats were only 27th in the NFL in passing yards per game, averaging just 180 yards passing per contest.
Reiss said a team cannot play like that and expect to compete for a championship. He said it's important to keep in mind that the Patriots need to put better pieces around Newton to be successful.
Despite all the talk, Newton took to social media today and posted a video of him back in a Patriots uniform and said "Run it back, chapter number two, hashtag shine through shade."
(2) comments
Well, it looks like I have to options for the upcoming season. Skip it altogether or cheer on a GOOD team like, oh say Buffalo. That is unless of course the Patriots can sign a good QB who can actually throw the ball. Newton is washed up and should retire.
what is Kraft and Billy Boy thinking, coming off a loosening season they decide to sign a bigger loser with diminished talent , come on man you have written off the season signing this guy who has no long ball left in his are
