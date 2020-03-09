CLARKSBURG, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Berkshire County town of Clarksburg reports they have one "confirmed" case of coronavirus.
The North Berkshire School Union said in a statement that in response to the case, the town's school, town hall, and senior center will all remain closed from now through Friday.
Officials said they will spend the week disinfecting and thoroughly cleaning the facilities.
The state says they will issue the latest coronavirus numbers by 4 p.m today.
As of now, they only have one confirmed case - a UMass Boston student - and 27 presumptive cases.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
