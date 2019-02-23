DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A handful of customers in Deerfield are without power after a vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole knocking wires down onto the car with people still inside.
Eversource confirmed the accident with Western Mass News Saturday early afternoon.
We're told the electric company did receive a report of a car versus pole accident on South Mill River Road.
Emergency crews were called to the scene after noon time Saturday.
Eversource representative, Toni Berlandy, says they received a report that people were in the vehicle at the time, but that they have since been 'safely removed.'
Currently just under 50 customers in Deerfield in the area of South Mill River Rd. are without power.
Berlandy says they do not have an ETA for when electricity will be restored, but crews are on site.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Deerfield Police and Fire Departments for more information.
To view the Eversource Outage Map for current outages, click here.
Western Mass News will update this story as soon as more information is released.
