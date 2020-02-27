SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A look at crime in western Massachusetts following the arrival of MGM Springfield was a topic of discussion at the Massachusetts Gaming Commission meeting in Springfield on Thursday.
The report released today [starting on page 78 of the Commissioner's packet] finds MGM Springfield has been the site of several hundred crimes, but the report also finds it too hard to tell if crime trends in the city of Springfield directly relate to the opening of the casino.
During today's Gaming Commission meeting held in Springfield, a detailed report by crime analysis consultant Christopher Bruce was presented assessing the impact of gambling on public safety in MGM Springfield's first year.
The report stated that during the first year, it was in the top two locations for crime and service calls, but comparing it to the same impact of a large shopping mall.
The analysis went on to break down different types of crimes in the city of Springfield before and after MGM Springfield opened.
Going through some of those, the average number of murders remained the same at five before and after the arrival of MGM, which was expected.
Sexual assaults and kidnappings went up, however. The number's higher than expected.
Robberies were down after MGM opened, but aggravated assaults were up - trends that were both expected, according to the report.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News he is not surprised by the numbers.
"With the amount of people that visit MGM, it's a 24 hour facility, what we have seen is that it’s number two for calls-for-service location in the city. It’s 24 hours. There’s tens of thousands of people that come every week. None of that is surprising...There have been some small scale incidents there, but for the most part, it’s been smooth," Walsh said.
Regarding these numbers, MGM Springfield said in a statement
“We want to thank the police for their vigilance and partnership. We continue to be reassured by the report’s findings that there has been no significant increase in major crime within the community correlated with MGM Springfield. We have invested millions of dollars in innovative surveillance and a best-in-class trained security, and remain closely aligned with the Springfield Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Gaming Commission, downtown businesses and residents to ensure our neighborhood is a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”
The report went on to say since MGM Springfield opened, the biggest impact on police has been responding to traffic issues and drunk driving.
In Chicopee and Agawam, it was reported seven times that MGM was the “last drink” location reported by intoxicated drivers since July of last year.
