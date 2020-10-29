FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Reports indicate that New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will be out for at least this week's game against the Buffalo Bills.
ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that Edelman underwent a "precautionary standard knee procedure" this morning, according to a source.
The #Patriots will be without WR Julian Edelman on Sunday and his future is now uncertain as he recovers from knee surgery. pic.twitter.com/bXAsKAQ310— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2020
Schefter added that the procedure is expected to keep Edelman off the field for "some period of time" which includes this Sunday's game against the Bills in Orchard Park, NY.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.