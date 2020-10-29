Dolphins Patriots Football

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Reports indicate that New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will be out for at least this week's game against the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that Edelman underwent a "precautionary standard knee procedure" this morning, according to a source.

Schefter added that the procedure is expected to keep Edelman off the field for "some period of time" which includes this Sunday's game against the Bills in Orchard Park, NY.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

