(AP) - Massachusetts is getting miserable grades for its efforts in fighting the coronavirus.
The state received three Fs and a D in four key performance areas, according to a report released Tuesday by the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School.
Massachusetts got Fs for deaths per capita, vaccinations per capita, and vaccinations as percentage of doses available.
In the “months to finish vaccinating eligible," Massachusetts got a D.
West Virginia was one of the most successful states with three As and a C.
Grades are assigned on a curve in which the top 10 are awarded an A and the bottom 10 an F.
“If we compare the states to 50 runners in a series of marathons, we can see who is leading — as well as who is bringing up the rear. In the first race to protect the lives of its citizens and thus have the fewest deaths per capita, at this point Massachusetts has fallen so far behind that it is almost impossible for it to catch up,” professor Graham Allison and research assistant Hugo Yen wrote in their analysis.
As of Tuesday, the state Department of Public Health had reported more than 519,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 15,000 virus-related fatalities.
Overall, the Belfer Center’s report called the nation’s handling of the pandemic “appalling.”
An email seeking comment was sent to a spokesperson for the state's COVID-19 Command Center.
