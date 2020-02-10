SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new report is shedding light on problems inside the Roderick l. Ireland Courthouse and Hampden Juvenile Court in Springfield.
The report details problems with the buildings' air quality and ventilation.
Western Mass News is getting answers on how officials are addressing the issues.
Environmental Health and Engineering, Inc. put together a 150-page report on the indoor environmental quality of the Springfield courthouse.
Longtime staff and community members have said the results are concerning.
The Hampden County Courthouse was built back in 1973 and it houses holding cells, courtrooms, common areas, and local offices.
For years now, employees have raised questions and concerns about the age and workup of the building and what it's doing to employees' health.
That's why a committee of courthouse employees, including Representative Brian Ashe, brought environmental health and engineering, inc in for an assessment.
"It was an independent group. They wanted to find out, get all the facts about what’s going on in the courthouse with the air, the quality of air, what kind of concerns are there what do we need to do, what have we looked for in the past, and what should we be looking for in the future as far as the courthouse," Rep. Ashe explained.
Second Hampden District Rep. Ashe told Western Mass News, he has personal and professional ties to the building.
"Personal, I mean my dad worked here for 38 years and he passed away from brain cancer, but he’s not alone. The ALS, we’ve lost a few judges so it’s a little too coincidental that people are getting sick here. As a legislature, I’m very concerned because I have family, friends, constituents who work here. On a personal level, I’m very concerned too. It’s something that possibly could have been prevented. Then you look at the other people who have been working here for years and the concern. As a legislature that’s our job to make sure things like this don’t happen and if they do, how do you correct them," Rep. Ashe said.
The report said temperatures in some areas were outside of recommended ranges for occupant comfort and improvements should be made to the HVAC system.
The report also identified multiple issues with cleanliness in the buildings, with recommendations of cleaning throughout the building to get rid of excessive dust and mold growth on supply air diffusers and windows.
Professional duct-work cleaning also needs to be done.
"You think of the number of people that come in and out of here, but more importantly the people who work here day in and day out. The windows don’t open here. It’s a building that’s been around a little while and we want to get to the bottom of the cause and more importantly at this point for future prevention," Ashe noted.
Rep. Ashe said he is working with other local leaders to talk with state and court officials about their next steps in solving these problems.
