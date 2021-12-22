(WGGB/WSHM) -- A new report likely won't be a shock to many locals, but consumeraffairs.com said Massachusetts has some of the worst roads in the country.
Out of all 50 states, Massachusetts ranked number five in their recent report.
Scores were calculated based on pavement roughness, resident rankings, and how much the states spend on maintenance.
The report also said Massachusetts has 472 bridges and nearly 1,200 miles of highway that are in poor condition.
Rhode Island was at the top of the list and earned the title of worst roads in the country.
(1) comment
BUT ,We have the 4th highest paid politicians in the country. Goes to show you DON'T get what you pay for in Massachusetts.
