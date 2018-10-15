SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Millions in revenue for MGM Springfield for their first month of business. That's what the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is reporting today.
Nearly $27 million dollars in all.
According to the MGC the casino took in $26,952,096.39 in gaming revenue to be exact. That includes both tables and slot machines.
If you're curious about what MGM paid in taxes to the state, the commission is reporting it was in the amount of $6,738,024.10
MGM Springfield which is designated as a category 1 resort-casino, is taxed on 25% of Gross Gaming Revenue.
You can view comprehensive revenue reports for each gaming licensee in the state of Massachusetts including MGM here.
The MGC regularly issues revenue reports on the 15th of each month or on the next business day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.