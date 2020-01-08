CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A report of a student with a gun at Chicopee Academy Wednesday morning sent the school and two others nearby into lockdown.
Police have now completed their search of the school, without finding a weapon.
Authorities said students inside are safe at Chicopee Academy and they have resumed a normal school day.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that a call came in after 9 a.m. Wednesday with reports of a student with a gun.
They said that a student was allegedly showing it to other classmates.
Wilk told us a student told the school resource officer about the alleged incident.
Chicopee Academy and two other surrounding schools, Hampden Charter School of Science - East and Bowie School, were put on lockdown for some time, but all lockdowns are now over.
Police searched the school and interviewed students about the alleged weapon.
"Our officer have interviewed them and just from those interviews, they were able to identify the kids that were involved. Spoke with them and it was just something that someone saw that they were concerned about, which is a good thing. We want people if they see something that does concern them to report it and that’s what they did, but it turned out to be nothing," Wilk explained.
Police said the school will be calling all parents to let them know what happened.
Again, students are safe in the school and the lockdown has been lifted.
