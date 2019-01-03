HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There were scary moments Thursday in Holyoke after a report came in of a white powder that was sent to an office.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac told Western Mass News that Holyoke Police and Fire, along with the state's hazmat team, were called to the Valley Opportunity Council's office at 300 High Street following a report of an unknown white powder that was found in a piece of mail.
They immediately called 911 and evacuated the building.
All of the employees were allowed back in the building a few hours later and they resumed business as usual, but as executive director Stephen Huntley told Western Mass News, it was a frightening afternoon.
"It did close our programs here for a little bit of time, but safety is first and we just wanted to make sure that everyone was okay," Huntley explained.
One person was transported to Holyoke Medical Center by a co-worker before emergency crews arrived. That person's symptoms are not immediately known.
Cavagnac added that after a thorough search, the hazmat team did not find any white powder or residue to test.
The office was deemed clear and safe and people were allowed back in around 2:40 p.m.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.