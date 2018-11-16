SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new report said that the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts cost the state just over $15 billion last year.

That's according to the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

Although that's a lot of money, the report said that the state has made significant advances in tackling the issue.

It's another staggering statistic in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation said that $15. 2 billion was spent last year in the state for hospital care, EMTs, daycare for infants and families struggling with addiction among other needs.

"The important thing to remember about opioid addiction or substance abuse disorders is they're treatable, but they're not curable," said Kim Lee with the Mental Health Association.

Lee told Western Mass News this report continues to show the need for resources and funding to help people and families suffering.

"For folks who may think it's a one and done type of mentality from a spending perspective, it's inaccurate. These illnesses affect these people throughout their lives," Lee explained.

The report said in the state budget alone, nearly $2 billion was spent across five areas:

MassHealth

Mass. Department of Public Health

Mental health

Children and Families

Criminal justice system

"It is a huge amount of money, but it is necessary funding. It's extremely important that we not let up on the gas, but rather, that we continue to at the rate we are going because there have been significant improvements. There are lives that are being saved," Lee said.

There is some good news though.

The Department of Public Health said Friday the number of opioid related overdose deaths has decreased in the first nine months of this year.

In 2017, there were 1,538 deaths. This year, so far, 1,518.

Mass. DPH said, however, the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl has been blamed in an increased number of opioid related deaths in 2018.

"There has been a tremendous amount of positive moment. I also think there is a lot more public dialogue. There are many more open and parent conversations that are happening on all levels of the community in every sector of neighborhoods," Lee explained.

State Senator Eric Lesser responded to the report and told Western Mass News:

"In Massachusetts, we should be proud of the steps we've taken to help end this epidemic, but this report shows us that our work is far from over and this epidemic continues to impact too many lives. We must redouble our efforts in the coming year to finally end this crisis."