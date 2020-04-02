(WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Pariots team plane is currenlty on its way back to Massachusetts from China.

According to Politico, owner Robert Kraft is using the plane to get much needed medical supplies.

The report indicates that Kraft is expected to join Governor Baker to meet the plane when it arrives in Boston this afternoon.

Baker said in a tweet Thursday morning "Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers."  

Supplies will then be transported by the National Guard stockpile in Marlborough.

Yesterday, at a press conference, Baker hinted he would have a better idea on the PPE supply today.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.

