(WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Pariots team plane is currenlty on its way back to Massachusetts from China.
According to Politico, owner Robert Kraft is using the plane to get much needed medical supplies.
The report indicates that Kraft is expected to join Governor Baker to meet the plane when it arrives in Boston this afternoon.
Baker said in a tweet Thursday morning "Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers."
No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers. Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/ieV6XMC5Ow— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 2, 2020
Supplies will then be transported by the National Guard stockpile in Marlborough.
Yesterday, at a press conference, Baker hinted he would have a better idea on the PPE supply today.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.