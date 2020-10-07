FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots have canceled their practice on Wednesday after another player on the team tested positive for COVID-19.
According to ESPN insider Field Yates, cornerback Stephon Gilmore is the latest player on the team to test positive for the virus.
His diagnosis comes just days after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray also tested positive. Both are currently on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest developments.
