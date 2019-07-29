EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Millions of iPhone users use Siri to ask questions, get directions, and accomplish other tasks.
However, there's a new concern about Apple contractors on the other side of Siri who are reportedly listening to confidential conversations.
Siri has been around for years now. Some of us may rely on the feature to get us to our next location, call someone, or just simply ask a question.
"You think that this is your phone, right, that Siri is your personal assistant and that nobody is really listening to this and nobody is recording, so it certainly makes people concerned," said Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.
A whistle-blower working for Apple has given information to The Guardian, a popular news outlet in the U.K., raising concerns about a lack of disclosure, specifically when Siri is accidentally activated and picks up sensitive and personal information.
Even during our interview with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow, Siri was activated accidentally.
The whistle-blower claims that Apple contractors have recordings of private discussions between doctors and patients, business deals, criminal dealing, sexual encounters, and more.
Prager told Western Mass News that about one percent of all Apple users, out of the 500 million Siri-enabled devices, are being recorded by Apple.
"Supposedly, the contractors who are reviewing this material don't know who it is. It's supposed to be anonymous, but still, it's a matter for concern obviously," Prager noted.
The whistle-blower told The Guardian: "these recordings are accompanied by user data showing location, contact details, and app data."
Western Mass News looked into Apple's privacy policy regarding Siri and dictation. On their website, under 'Privacy Settings,' the company said to help recognize your pronunciation and provide better responses, they take information such as
- Your name
- Contacts
- Music you listen to
- Searches
That information is sent to Apple servers using encrypted protocols.
Apple also added that Siri and dictation do not associate this information with your Apple ID.
A user's location is sent to Apple when you are using Siri. That's just so they can provide accurate information for you, but there is a way to turn it off in your privacy settings.
All you have to do is go into your 'Settings,' click 'Privacy', and turn off location.
To make sure Siri doesn't interrupt you, go to 'Settings', click 'Siri' to turn off the feature.
