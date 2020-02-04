BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- ESPN is reporting that the L.A. Dodgers have reportedly acquired Mookie Betts from the Red Sox and starting pitcher David Price.
The trade is reportedly pending medical reviews.
Both Betts and Price were key players in Boston's run to the 2018 World Series title.
The report indicates that in return, the Red Sox would receive Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo.
