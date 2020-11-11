HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On this Veterans Day, the company selected to renovate the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has put forth their plans to upgrade the building.

The move comes after 76 veterans died from a COVID-19 outbreak and Western Mass News investigated problems with space and infection control.

Design firm Payette released their Rapid Planning Report on Wednesday and mentioned their specific goals to upgrade the home with COVID-19 and infectious diseases in mind to stop another potentially deadly outbreak.

Their plan recommends 180 to 204 long-term care beds, noting that accommodating the need and desire for more single rooms and private bathrooms could reduce the overall bed count.

In addition, it’s recommended that the facility expand their program to include an adult day health center to transition out the domiciliary and outpatient services over the next five years.

We spoke with a former superintendent from the home, Paul Barabani, who gave suggestions to the design firm. He said this is good news.

“It demonstrates the state commitment to do the right thing, to make things right at Holyoke and we’re very pleased with many of the things that we have seen in the report,” Barabani explained.

Barabani told Western Mass News that further review needs to be done by his coalition of advocates, particularly with respect to the number of beds available.

The goal is to complete the final plans for renovation by April 15, 2021 to be eligible for a grant from the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.