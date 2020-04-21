Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says he'll play in 2018

(WGGB/WSHM) -- ESPN is reporting that the New England Patriots have agreed to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The deal is pending a physical.

This trade would reunite the tight end with former and longtime Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

ESPN is reporting that the Patriots will receive a fourth round draft pick, while Tampa Bay will also receive a seventh round pick in the trade.

