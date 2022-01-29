You have permission to edit this article.
Report: Tom Brady to retire after 22 seasons

(Gray News) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire after 22 seasons, according to ESPN.

ESPN sports reporters Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported the news on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

 

