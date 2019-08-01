SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new report alleges that the West Springfield man who was behind the wheel of a truck the night it plowed into a group of motorcyclists was intoxicated when the crash happened.
That crash in Randolph, NH killed seven of the motorcyclists in June and wounded others.
Since the crash in June, all we knew is that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s trailer crossed the center line of the road.
The Boston Globe obtained the report from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, claiming Zhukovskyy was both high and engaging in unsafe behavior when that crash happened.
The Globe report alleges Zhukovskyy was high on a narcotic or amphetamine the night his truck and trailer crashed into a group of motorcyclists headed the other direction on the road.
Furthermore, the report said regulators with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration found that Zhukovskyy was reaching for a drink in the passenger side of truck when the crash happened, though it does not specify if it was alcoholic.
Western Mass News has repeatedly reached out to Mass. State Police, who claimed they found wax packets in Zhukovskyy's home when he was arrested days after the crash. However, they have not returned our inquiries as to whether or not the packets tested positive for drugs.
In response to this new developement, Sen. Eric Lesser, vice chair of the state's Joint Committee on Transportation said it just compounds the gravity of crash.
"I think it’s just troubling. I mean, it’s more information that we keep hearing about the warning signs about how dangerous he was, so this is upsetting news and it's something that needs to be taken very, very seriously," Lesser said.
Lesser grilled RMV officials earlier this week on the registry's failure to process Zhukovskyy's DUI from Connecticut. He said now, the biggest priority is to ensure the current laws are working properly.
"This individual was already violating the law and committing multiple felonies many times over. There are plenty of laws on the books to keep him off the road and to keep him out of trouble, but they weren’t being enforced," Lesser added.
Western Mass News spoke with the Federal Motor Carrier Administration earlier today. They told us they have not officially released their full report yet, but said it is forthcoming.
