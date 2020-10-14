FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. For the second straight week the New England Patriots are heading into a game after having their preparations disrupted by a teammate contracting coronavirus. Last week it was Cam Newton, who tested positive two days before their matchup with Kansas City and was forced to sit out.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)