FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s good news for the New England Patriots.
After being away from the team for over a week, starting quarterback Cam Newton is set to return to the practice field Thursday.
Multiple sources report that Newton has been remaining asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19. He's expected to be at practice tomorrow, which puts him back on track to start in Sunday's game.
The Patriots made a gradual comeback into Gillette Stadium for the first time in three days.
Head coach Bill Belichick made sure players came into the stadium in small groups, limiting the number of people in one setting as much as possible.
The Pats are now looking ahead for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. It’s a game both teams have been waiting to play since the league postponed last week's game after the Patriots had four players testing positive for COVID-19.
Unable to practice at all this week, the Pats will have three solid days to gear up to take on the Broncos - a team that has been practicing not only this week, but every day last week too.
Patriots safety Adrian Phillips told Western Mass News change is something they're used to.
"Mainly, they try to make it as close to our normal schedule as they can with following the guidelines from the CDC, from the league - just lift and watching meetings. It's a little different, but at this point in time, if you're not used to it by now, I think we've been on this schedule for like two weeks or so, so if you're not used to it, then I don't know what you've been doing,” Phillips said.
Focusing on strength and conditioning work today, the team also used its indoor practice facility as a satellite locker room as part of their efforts to space out.
As of right now, three players, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.
