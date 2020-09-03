FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We now know who will be under center when the Patriots hit the field for the regular season.
Multiple reports, including ESPN's Mike Reiss and The Boston Globe, said that the team has named Cam Newton as starting quarterback.
The decision was reportedly announced during a team meeting on Thursday.
Newton, along with Jared Stidham and Brian Hoyer, had been splitting reps during training camp as all three vied for the starting role, which was left vacant after Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A lot of changes are already in motion as NFL players across the league have just one more day of practice to showcase their skills before the roster-cut deadline on Saturday.
A lot has happened in the past 24 hours across the NFL as big decisions are being made for all teams including the Patriots.
Players just wrapped up practice not too long ago at Gillette Stadium and while all teams have big decisions to make - cutting their 80 man roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday - moves are already underway.
When asked about if he feels the anxiousness and adrenaline out there on the field among his teammates, defensive end Chase Winovich said, "I can definitely feel it. This is always a weird time being in the NFL because...you know this week coming up and the roster is going to look a little different after this weekend and just the nature of the NFL and how many transactions there are, so I think it'll really start ramping up once it kind of gets settled and all that gets finalized."
Like many players, Winovich told Western Mass News it's a matter of taking care of business, and each player doing their job.
The Patriots all-time leading scorer has a new home.
New England's former kicker Stephen Gostkowski has officially signed with the Tennessee Titans, reuniting with former patriot Mike Vrabel, who is now Tennessee's head coach.
With their season opener just ten days away, the Patriots have yet to name their starting kicker.
Another player who was not on the field Thursday morning was wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. He has been released from the team after the Patriots acquired him for a second round draft pick last October. He only played nine games for the Pats.
Another player who didn't take the field on Thursday was running back Damien Harris. However, he's still in Patriots uniform. We're told he is dealing with a hand injury, which could affect his availability to play for the season opener against Miami. He's missed the last two practices.
While these are just a few of the changes already taken place across the league, more are to come with the deadline approaching.
The Patriots will be back at the stadium for their annual "Patriots Premiere". This year will be done virtually. They will hand out the Ron Burton Community Service Award to one Patriots player and fans can also participate and win some prizes.
For more information on Thursday's event, CLICK HERE.
