WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following a developing story out of Worcester this morning. Hearing reports of a serious multi-alarm fire in the city that has claimed the life of a firefighter.
The Worcester Fire Department confirmed with Western Mass News that it was a 4-Alarm fire on Lowell St.
Further details weren't immediately available from the fire department.
However, according to our affiliate WCVB in Boston a firefighter died after becoming trapped in the burning building.
We're also seeing local police and fire departments offering their condolences including Pelham Police Department and the Holland Fire Department.
The Massachusetts Environmental Police say,"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and fellow firefighters of the Worcester Fire Department firefighter who died in the line of duty this morning."
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing story. We do have a reporter on scene now.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air this hour on ABC40 and online for the latest information.
