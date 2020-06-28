FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots have added another quarterback to the roster, according to reports.
ESPN's Adam Schefter and and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport both reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Pats have signed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal.
The deal is worth up to $7.5M, according to Rapoport.
"A chance to compete. This has been in the works. A bare minimum deal," Rapoport said.
Newton would join a roster that already includes quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer and comes as the team moves on after longtime QB Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the off-season.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
