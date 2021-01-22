FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple outlets, including the Boston Globe, are reporting that Matt Patricia will be returning to the New England Patriots.
Patricia was the Patriots defensive coordinator from 2012 until 2017. That's when he became the head coach of the Detroit Lions.
Patricia was fired this past November in Detroit after posting a record of 13-29-1.
There's no word on what Patricia's title will be, but the reports said he will assist the coaching staff in a variety of roles.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.