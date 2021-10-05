HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Reports of alleged sexual assault at Holyoke High School sparked an outcry from the Holyoke community and beyond.
The reports first surfaced on Monday of an alleged sexual assault at Holyoke High School and people are speaking out in light of the news.
“It’s something the school board needs to figure out I think and get to the bottom of what actually happened,” said Nick Pellechia of Easthampton.
At Holyoke High School an investigation is underway concerning an alleged incident of sexual assault.
One Holyoke resident said it’s the first time she’s heard of an incident at the high school level.
“I’ve never heard of it that directly related to Holyoke High School,” said Moira McKenna of Holyoke.
Western Mass News reached out to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty and received the following statement:
“There is an ongoing investigation involving the conduct of two juveniles. Currently, I am unable to provide any details.”
We also contacted the Holyoke Public Schools Superintendent's office which provided Western Mass News with a statement that reads, quote:
“Student safety is of the utmost importance. Immediately after being notified of the alleged sexual assault, Holyoke Public Schools contacted the police department. HPS is cooperating with the police department in the investigation and following all internal protocols.”
This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide you with any updates as we receive them.
