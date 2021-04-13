SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On the recommendation of top U.S. health officials giving out the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been put on pause, that includes here in Massachusetts.
This came as a review of six cases of blood clots can be conducted and what investigators will likely consider in the coming days.
UMass Amherst Microbiologist Erika Hamilton said just because six women developed blood clots doesn't mean the vaccine itself is the cause.
She said that's what investigators need to look into it further.
“It is so rare that the incidence is somewhere between five and ten people per million,” Dr. Hamilton said.
Of the more than 6.8 million people who have received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., there have only been six cases of women nationwide reporting a serious blood clotting disorder.
Based on the incidence numbers...
“That’s actually lower than the general rate of this happening anyway,” Dr. Hamilton explained.
Still, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending a pause on administering the vaccine so these six cases can be studied further.
So far, officials have said the cases came from women between the ages of 18 and 48.
“So premenopausal women and they all had a low platelet count,” Dr. Hamilton said.
The clots, which in one case proved deadly, were reported within two weeks of receiving the vaccine.
Dr. Hamilton said several factors need to be investigated.
“Question of use of oral birth control which does, if you're on oral birth control you know, it does increase your chances of blood clots,” Dr. Hamilton said.
She said other lifestyle and health factors will also likely be compared to see if the women have anything else in common besides just getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
But people are calling the Western Mass News Vaccine Authority hotline with concerns.
“I have heart and lung disease so, I'm kind of worried about it,” Chicopee resident Betty Hotte said.
Federal health officials said people who got the one-dose vaccine within the last three weeks should monitor for severe headaches, leg and abdominal pain, and shortness of breath. They said contact your healthcare provider if you experience these symptoms.
For others, the canceled shot clinics across the Commonwealth are slowing the rate of vaccination. Dr. Hamilton said of all three vaccines however, Johnson and Johnson is the most stable.
“It lasts for several months in the refrigerator,” Dr. Hamilton said.
State health officials claim none of the six clotting cases have been linked to Massachusetts, and federal officials anticipate this pause in Johnson and Johnson vaccine administration will last for only a few days.
