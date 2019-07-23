SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the last 24 hours, reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement - also known as ICE - officers spotted in Hadley ripped across social media, prompting fear from the undocumented community in western Massachusetts.
The reports, which came from the Pioneer Valley Workers Center, were distributed over Facebook and indicated that black SUVs and officers wearing ICE vests were spotted at the Whole Foods in Hadley.
However, in the era where a picture is worth a thousand words, many of the comments were incredulous. No snap shot? It didn't happen.
Employees with the Pioneer Valley Workers Center said it doesn't matter if the report is real or not, the fear is certainly a reality.
"We don't want to strike any sort of panic or anything unless it's...we feel as close to 100 percent positive that it's actually a verified situation," said Rose Bookbinder, co-director of the Pioneer Valley Workers Center.
Bookbinder said they take reports of ICE seriously. Before their Facebook post went out on Monday, she told Western Mass News she pressed the person who reported seeing ICE officials in Hadley.
"'Are you sure that it said ICE on their vest?' She said 'yes, they were armed agents,'" Bookbinder added.
Still, Bookbinder said even a fake report or a false alarm still throws up warning signals in her community.
"Whether ICe was actually here or not, we want people to be armed with the knowledge of what to do," Bookbinder added.
Hodaliz Borrayes, an organizer with the Pioneer Valley Workers Center, said, "What I always say to my family is that they have the right to maintain silence."
Borrayes said even just a rumor of ICE being present in Hadley is enough to make her worry for her family.
"I was nervous like 'What am I going to do?' you know? I didn't want to be here by myself...I was afraid," Borrayes explained.
While recent reports of ICE raids have captured nationwide attention and fueled political rhetoric, Bookbinder wanted to make one thing clear.
"This fear has been present for immigrants in our community for a long time. This system of deportation, this apparatus was created under the Obama administration. Yes, of course, Trump has heightened you know racism, xenophobia, and horrendous things," Bookbinder said.
In short, Bookbinder noted, "We can't be complicit if there's a Democrat in office."
Regardless of who is in office, Borrayes said ICE's actions aren't supported by her community.
"I think that kind of job is not what the community wants because they're separating families," Borrayes said.
According to several reports, the most recent nationwide raid, which sought 2,000 undocumented people, only yielded 35 arrests.
