BUFFALO, NY (WGGB/WSHM) -- When UMass takes the ice Saturday against Minnesota-Duluth for the NCAA hockey championship, they'll be down a player.
The Boston Herald and New England Hockey Journal report that UMass freshman forward Bobby Trivigno has been suspended for the championship game by the NCAA.
Both reports indicate that the NCAA reviewed a hit to the head Trivigno delivered late in the third period of Thursday night's semifinal game against Denver.
Trivigno was not penalized for the hit at the time of the incident during the game.
