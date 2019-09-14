CONWAY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A rescue effort is underway in Conway today after a person fell 12 feet in the area of Pine Hill Road.
We're told the Western Mass Technical Rescue Team has been called into the scene.
At least a couple of Amherst firefighters are on that team, and Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson confirms with Western Mass News they were 'activated' to the scene.
Nelson says it was a male individual who fell 12 feet.
Details about their identity or their current condition is not immediately available.
However, we are being told this person is 250 feet up a rocky embankment.
Western Mass News will update this story as soon as more information comes into our newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.