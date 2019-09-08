SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A week ago today a woman from the Bahamas took an initiative to create a Facebook page not knowing how much traction that page would get.
It has now turned into a website where people in the Bahamas can try and search for people who are missing.
Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas leaving thousands of people helpless to find their loved ones.
Vanessa Pritchard-Andsell decided to take action by making a Facebook page last Sunday that has now helped countless people.
"It was in response to a need that I saw on Facebook where there needed a central location where they can post they are missing loved ones because at that time on Sunday Dorian had just past over the Abacos," Pritchard-Andsell said.
That Facebook page has now turned into a website.
That volunteers across the country are helping to keep it up and running.
"There was so much data that was being compiled on Facebook you are limited to the amount of data that you can take so we created 'dorianpeople search.com' that was I want to say on Tuesday," Pritchard-Andsell explained.
According to Vanessa Pritchard-Andsell the website has thousands of users.
Where family or friends can sign up the person they are looking for and assign them a status.
On the website there are 5,100 people are status 'unknown', 3,100 people are status 'known', and 1,000 people confirmed safe.
Status 'known' could mean safe, but it could also mean safe with injuries or diseased.
This website is marking milestones streamlining communications not just for the people in the Bahamas but for authorities.
"I have been in constant communications with U.S. embassy and the Canadian embassy here in the Bahamas helping them build a database as well of Americans and Canadians that that are missing are status 'known'," Pritchard-Andsell noted.
Vanessa hopes government officials across the country will realize it's something that's needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.