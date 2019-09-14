CONWAY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A rescue effort took place in Conway today after a person fell more than 12 feet in woods in the area of Pine Hill Road.
The Western Mass Regional Technical Rescue Team (WMTRT) was called into the scene.
At least a couple of Amherst firefighters are on that team, and Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson confirmed with Western Mass News they were 'activated' to the scene.
Nelson originally told us it was a male individual who fell 12 feet.
Daryl Springman with WMTRT later updating that number to 15 feet and confirming it was a man in his 30's who fell.
"He was on some type of trail. It was pretty remote, pretty steep, rocky terrain," Springman explained to us.
About 250 feet up a rocky embankment, Nelson confirmed.
About 10 technical rescue members helped get him out of the woods using ropes.
We're told the man did lose consciousness. But at some point he regained consciousness and was able to talk with first responders.
After being transported out of the woods he was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by ambulance.
No word on his current condition or how first responders were first notified he was in need of help.
"It was raining for part of the extrication, (we) took precautions to make sure people were safe up there," Springman noted.
Western Mass News will update this story with any new information that comes into our newsroom.
