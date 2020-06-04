SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New research shows that prescription refill rates fell amid the coronavirus pandemic as the nation sheltered in place.
COVID-19 has impacted many people in more than one way.
Western Mass News spoke with a medical expert who said nearly 12 percent of Americans missed taking their prescription as a result of COVID-19.
Not getting prescriptions during the coronavirus pandemic has become a big issue.
Doctor Holly Phillips, physician and medical expert for RxSaver, told us more than one in ten people say they missed taking their medications due to COVID-19.
"Most of those people were either immuno-compromised or had underlying conditions," Phillips said.
The population most at risk for contracting the virus, but Phillips also said many patients fear they won't be able to see their doctor
"People were choosing to kind of ration out their medications," Phillips explained.
Something she has urged patients not to do and said it's important to stay regimented.
"More than a third of Americans missed a medical appointment because of the coronavirus," Phillips noted.
She told us this is why she recommends using Telehealth services, which Massachusetts has largely expanded on since the pandemic began. Phillips also said patients can use those resources to get prescriptions refilled, and you can save using the RxSaver tool.
"Whether or not you have insurance just download the app, enter the name of the medication you take, and the dosage," Phillips explained.
For those who are insured or uninsured, the app and website will show you the price at your local pharmacies...ahead of time.
"Your asthma medicine might cost $8 at one pharmacy and $80 at another," Phillips said.
A helpful tool as doctors urges their patients not to skip on their medications said yourself additional cash as unemployment numbers continue to rise.
"Many people are losing coverage [and] those who had it may be under-insured now," Phillips noted.
It will also give you coupons towards certain medications at the pharmacy you choose.
If you are interested in more information about RxSaver, you can click here.
