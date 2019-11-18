SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One hundred and thirty Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.
That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Synthetic opioids specifically fentanyl is causing those deaths.
Today it is commonly found in heroin, counterfeit pills, and cocaine, but researchers are hopeful new advances on the market could reduce those deaths.
Western Mass News is getting answers on how fentanyl test strips are saving lives.
Three-time heroin overdose survivor patient who wishes to remain anonymous is speaking exclusively with Western Mass News and sharing his battle with opioid addiction.
"I was under the impression I was buying heroin. It was fentanyl mixed with Oxycodon pills...and I overdosed," Patient explained.
Despite trying several treatment centers a second overdose happened and then another.
"The third time I was actually out in eastern Mass. I ended up in a coma for 3 days. I got arrested they tested the bags and that was fentanyl as well," Patient explained.
He survived but his friend didn't have the same outcome...
"We had gone and picked up together and in a bundle of drugs there are ten bags, we each took five. I don't know why I'm alive I don't know why he's dead," Patient said.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse describes fentanyl as being 50 to 100 times more potent and now the most common drug involved in overdose deaths in the United States.
Researchers like Brandon Marshall, the associate professor of Epidemiology at Brown University are hopeful new fentanyl test strips could prevent more deaths.
"Even a couple of salt grains worth of fentanyl can be detected by these strips," Marshall said.
The test strips made available by BTNX, a Canadian company are being used for harm reduction to test the presence or absence of fentanyl.
"There was a lot of excitement around these strips but also concerns we didn't know whether people would use them we didn't know how well they would work," Marshall said.
By dipping the strips into a small amount of water with the drug dissolved in its results is given within 5 minutes.
"For fentanyl one line shows up and if it's negative two lines show up. Here we can see this negative there's no fentanyl here so two lines showed up," Marshall explained.
Brown University's conclusions not only found the strips were effective but that participants liked using the strips and were deterred from using when they found their drug was laced.
"50% of those people found at least one positive indicating that fentanyl was in a drug that would be used and among that group we saw significant reductions in overdose risk behavior," Marshall noted.
Marshall said the findings also bring attention to a larger problem.
"Being able to test it and see the difference would have saved me at least three overdoses," Patient said.
And the hope is that these test strips will do just that
"This is something we can do that we can distribute that can prevent those overdoses and save lives," Marshall said.
They do not identify all potential contaminants that might cause an overdose but are a proven precaution in identifying the presence of fentanyl.
The test strips are inexpensive at less than a dollar each or you can purchase them in a kit for $25.
