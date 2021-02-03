SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More people 75 and older are getting vaccinated by the day in Massachusetts against COVID-19. But still waiting in limbo are people 65 to 74-years-old.
That age range has been moved up in the vaccine rollout plan, but Governor Charlie Baker hasn't announced when that group can sign up for appointments and get vaccinated.
Many of the people who call Western Mass News' vaccine authority hotline are 65 to 74-years-old, and they are struggling with the lack of certainty on when they can get the shot.
"I'm eager to get it over with," said Chicopee resident Cynthia Wysocki.
Wysocki is not quite 75, and she called Western Mass News eager for more information on when her age group will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
She said her town's health department in Chicopee doesn't know yet.
"She had said keep your eyes and ears open," Wysocki said.
Right now, the state is vaccinating those 75 years and older as of the first group in Phase 2.
They haven't said when the next group, people 65 to 74-years-old will start.
But some towns are already taking waiting lists for their health department vaccine clinics.
Palmer Town Administrator Ryan McNutt told Western Mass News his town's vaccine clinic receives 100 doses a week for their residents, 75 and older, who make appointments.
But he said people can call to be put on a waiting list if they are 65.
"We know that for whatever reason, somebody might have to cancel their appointment, or in some cases, there are additional doses within a vaccine bottle. If there is one additional dose at the end of the day, or five additional doses or 10 additional, whatever it is, we can quickly pivot to that list and get those people in," McNutt explained.
In Agawam, Mayor William Sapelli said there's no official waiting list for those under 75 because they focus on vaccinating older people first with 100 weekly doses.
"The last census pointed out in 2010 that we had 2,500 individuals who are 75 years or older," he explained. "For us to fulfill those hundred, we have plenty of 75-year-olds and older to get."
For Agawam seniors 75 and older, there's a hotline you can call to set up an appointment without a computer.
"We would help them to get a registered date either at the town posted clinic, or if they are willing to and able to, we could help them," said Agawam Senior Center Director Michael Squindo.
Their town's clinic will be at the Bethany Assembly of God Church later this month. But for 65 to 74-year-olds...
"If they're not 75 or older, pay attention to the state website in the town website for their updated phases and time frame," Squindo said.
Agawam's town hotline number is 413-726-2840.
